A self-care specialist with a lot of potential

Aim-traded Venture Life (VLG:39.25p), a developer, manufacturer and distributor of products for the self-care markets, flagged up its annual results in a pre-close trading update at the end of January, but there were still positive surprises.

Last year’s cash profit of £9mn came in £0.3mn ahead of joint house broker Cenkos Securities’ forecast, customer brands delivered eye-catching 41 per cent growth in like-for-like revenue to £20.8mn (47 per cent of group total), and the closing order book was more than 114 per cent ahead of the same period in 2021.

Customers have been ordering further ahead than in previous years not only to ensure continuity of supply, but to lock in prices in an inflationary environment. Therefore, it’s reassuring to note that after encountering supply chain challenges as well as input and inflation last year, Venture is now seeing downward movement in input prices, improved product availability and an easing of energy prices. This augurs well for the delivery of the order book at a solid margin.