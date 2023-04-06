Jersey Oil & Gas deal is being overlooked by investors

Farm-out of 50 per share in Greater Buchan Area (GBA) licenses

Plan to target additional farm-out to retain a fully carried 20-25 per cent stake in project

UK North Sea-focused upstream oil and gas company Jersey Oil & Gas (JOG:277p) has announced a farm-out of its GBA licenses to NEO, a major UK North Sea operator producing 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. NEO is backed by HitecVision, a private equity investor focused on Europe's offshore energy industry with $8bn (£7.1bn) of assets under management.

In exchange for divesting a 50 per cent working interest and operatorship in the GBA licences to NEO, Jersey will receive a full carry on 12.5 per cent of gross project development capital expenditure to Buchan first oil (this element is worth $125mn); full carry on its share of FEED expenditure to Final Investment Decision (worth up to $12.5mn); $2mn on farm-out transaction completion (likely in the coming months); $9.4mn on confirmation of the development plan (likely in the second half of 2023); and $12.5mn on project FID (likely in the first quarter of 2024). Jersey will also receive a further $5mn on FID on each of its J2 and Verbier discoveries. Moreover, management plans to farm out a portion of its 50 per cent retained stake, with a target of ultimately holding a 20 to 25 per cent interest on a fully carried basis.