Investment trust discounts are about to turn a corner

John Baron highlights the investments that are ready to rebound
April 18, 2023

It has been a difficult period for investors in investment trusts over the past year and more – discounts have widened markedly, in some cases significantly so, as share prices have increasingly trailed net asset values (NAV). Investors have been selling and many holders are understandably nervous as to whether discounts will widen further. Yet, for various reasons, we may be approaching a point where discounts gradually turn a corner. The omens look promising. If true, there are some attractive opportunities at present for the patient investor.

 

Difficult times

