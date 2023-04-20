How to keep your savings safe

Last week Bank of England (BoE) governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank was considering increasing the level of cash deposit protection – at least for smaller institutions – after the recent chaos in the US generated concerns about the strength of some smaller banks.

This is not a reason to be unduly worried. Bailey does not believe we face a "systemic banking crisis" because UK banks are "well capitalised, liquid and able to serve their customers and support the economy”. And the existing guarantee level already offers a generous amount of protection. If you hold money with a bank, building society or credit union authorised by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and it fails, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will compensate you by up to £85,000 per institution in which you have money. For joint accounts, this is up to £170,000. The FSCS aims to pay compensation within seven days of a bank or building society failing.

But advisers generally suggest holding about six months’ worth of your expenses in cash. So if, for example, you have a large mortgage and/or high bills because you are a large household, your cash savings could exceed £85,000. And if you are retired and rely on investments for your income, advisers suggest having as much as two years’ worth of your expenses in cash so that you do not have to sell investments when markets are falling. So you might well need to hold cash worth more than the protection limit.