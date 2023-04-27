/
small companies

Forecast-busting results from this media group

The London-based company is well placed to deliver another year of growth
April 27, 2023
  • Annual revenue up 46 per cent to £31.7mn, or 9 per cent above market forecasts
  • Pre-tax profit up 86 per cent to £2.6mn, or 20 per cent above analysts’ estimates
  • EPS of 0.24p exceeds forecast by 20 per cent

Brave Bison (BBSN:2.75p), a London-based social and digital media group that has undergone a dramatic transformation since a boardroom clear-out three years ago, has released forecast-busting annual results.

The ongoing outperformance partly reflects a restructuring that has materially lowered the cost base, but also upside from acquisitions that have scaled up the business, and a digital focus that is driving organic growth. The group operates two business models: the provision of digital advertising and technology services to global blue-chip companies; and a network of social and digital media channels.

