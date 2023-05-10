/
managing your money

Everything you need to know about equity release

Deals have improved terms for borrowers, but they should still tread carefully
May 10, 2023
  • Equity release can help to pass on an early inheritance or enhance your standard of living in retirement
  • But it is expensive, can be inflexible and doesn’t necessarily have IHT benefits 
  • Alternative options include maximising your pension and downsizing

Equity release doesn’t have a great reputation. It was the “problem child that the wider sector didn’t like to talk about”, according to a recent report commissioned by the Equity Release Council, a trade body. However, equity release has changed a lot in the past two decades and, as the cost of living rises and retiring becomes more expensive, it is one of a number of ways to release cash from your property. 

 

