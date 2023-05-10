Everything you need to know about equity release

Equity release can help to pass on an early inheritance or enhance your standard of living in retirement

But it is expensive, can be inflexible and doesn’t necessarily have IHT benefits

Alternative options include maximising your pension and downsizing

Equity release doesn’t have a great reputation. It was the “problem child that the wider sector didn’t like to talk about”, according to a recent report commissioned by the Equity Release Council, a trade body. However, equity release has changed a lot in the past two decades and, as the cost of living rises and retiring becomes more expensive, it is one of a number of ways to release cash from your property.