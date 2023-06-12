A property recovery stock trading at a near-50% discount

NAV edges down to £122.3mn (205p per share)

Granted planning application for a bioscience building on Island Quarter site, Nottingham

Construction of 693-bed student accommodation scheme due to complete in May 2024

Investors are taking an incredibly conservative view with their valuation of Aim-traded property development and investment group Conygar (CIC:106p).

The shares trade on half book value even though Conygar is making solid progress with developing its flagship 36-acre The Island Quarter site in Nottingham. The group has detailed planning permission for two hotels, 247 build-to-rent (BTR) apartments, 30,000 square feet (sq ft) of co-working space and a 249,000 sq ft bioscience building.