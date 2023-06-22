/
small companies

A Reit managing to grow its assets

This small-cap European property fund manager has delivered NAV per share growth, one of the few property companies to do so
June 22, 2023
  • Year-end adjusted net asset value (NAV) edges up to 46.5p
  • Maintained annual dividend of 0.5p
  • Statutory pre-tax profit falls from £7.1mn to £2.5mn
  • Investment property portfolio rises 28 per cent to £54mn
  • Launch of commercial property secured lending platform

European property investor and fund manager First Property (FPO:27p) managed to post a small rise in its NAV to £52.5mn last year, one of the few property companies to do so in the face of a downturn in commercial property valuations and more challenging macroeconomic conditions.

