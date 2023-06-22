A Reit managing to grow its assets

Year-end adjusted net asset value (NAV) edges up to 46.5p

Maintained annual dividend of 0.5p

Statutory pre-tax profit falls from £7.1mn to £2.5mn

Investment property portfolio rises 28 per cent to £54mn

Launch of commercial property secured lending platform

European property investor and fund manager First Property (FPO:27p) managed to post a small rise in its NAV to £52.5mn last year, one of the few property companies to do so in the face of a downturn in commercial property valuations and more challenging macroeconomic conditions.