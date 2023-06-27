A lowly rated below-the-radar UK chip company

Reported pre-tax profit trebles to £5.2mn, including £2.06mn gain on land sale

Adjusted operating profit up 141 per cent to £2.9mn on 22 per cent higher revenue of £20.6mn

Underlying EPS up 67 per cent to 22.1p

Annual dividend per share hiked 22 per cent to 11p

Net cash of £22.3mn (144p)

Trading on material discount to sector peers

Chip designer and maker CML Microsystems (CML:455p) continues to materially outperform growth in the semiconductor market (around 3 to 4 per cent last year), delivering 22 per cent organic revenue growth in the latest 12-month period.

This highlights the resilience of the group’s end markets, where the focus is weighted towards industrial and critical communications application areas in contrast to the memory, personal computer and consumer markets, which tend to exhibit more volatility. Specifically, CML provides integrated circuits to distributors and system integrators (Cobra, Hytera, Icom, Kenwood, Orbcomm and Sepura are among its clients).