Record offers impressive results and a dividend hike

A raft of organic growth initiatives is delivering eye-catching growth at a below-the-radar small cap
July 4, 2023
  • Annual pre-tax profit and EPS rise a third to £14.6mn and 5.95p on 27 per cent higher revenue of £44.7mn
  • Net cash of £14.6mn (7.3p)
  • Assets under management equivalent (AUMe) up 6 per cent to record $87.7bn
  • PE ratio of 15.5 could drop to 11.6 within two years

The reinvigoration of currency manager Record (REC:94p) under the leadership of chief executive Leslie Hill continues to deliver impressive results. Since she joined the group in March 2020, the company has lifted assets under management equivalents (AUMe) by almost 50 per cent, increased revenue by 79 per cent, and delivered 91 per cent growth in pre-tax profit.

Moreover, with the benefit of Record’s cash-rich balance sheet, the board is maintaining a policy of paying out a high proportion of post-tax profit as dividends, declaring a 15 per cent higher dividend per share of 5.18p in the latest financial year, up from 2.75p three years ago.

