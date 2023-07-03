Why it's time to take profits on Wynnstay

First-half revenue up from £336mn to £409mn driven by commodity inflation and acquisitions

Adjusted operating profit falls from £10.4mn to £5.8mn due to weaker fertiliser prices and lower feed volumes

Dividend per share edges up to 5.5p

Finance director retiring

Specialist agricultural products supplier Wynnstay (WYN:455p) cut full-year profit guidance by 12 per cent after a sharp drop in fertiliser prices reduced first-half profit by £1.5mn.

Wynnstay carries substantial physical volumes of fertiliser raw materials for blending, so benefited from the sharp spike in prices last year, which led to multiple earnings upgrades. The production of Nitrogen, one of the ingredients in fertiliser, uses natural gas, so surging European gas prices drove significant gains in the value of stock held by Wynnstay. However, the subsequent plunge in gas prices is being reflected in fertiliser prices, which have fallen back to pre-pandemic levels and this has negatively impacted the margin earned on stock held. The flipside is that lower prices should support higher sales volumes given that last year’s record fertiliser prices led to 25 per cent lower demand from livestock farmers, says chief executive Gareth Davies.