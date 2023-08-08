How to invest in battery storage

It took a single lightning strike to instantly shut down 5 per cent of the UK's power on 9 August 2019. The bolt hit a transmission circuit just before 5pm, triggering a rare simultaneous outage at both the Hornsea offshore wind farm and the Little Barford gas power station. The loss of these large generators meant that the frequency of the country’s electricity grid fell to 48.8 hertz – below the lower limit of 49.5 hertz at which National Grid's Electricity Systems Operator (ESO) must maintain the power system.

When this kind of drop-off occurs, power is automatically shut off somewhere on the network to prevent frequency from falling further. In this instance, it just so happened that the lights went out in parts of central London as rush hour was getting under way. Traffic lights stopped working, trains ground to a halt and passengers stranded on platforms navigated out of stations using the torches on their mobile phones.

Although power and services were mostly restored within a few hours, the 9 August blackout was the UK’s largest in more than a decade – and it could have been much worse. Batteries were part of the reason the disruption was contained. At the time, National Grid (NG.) had a total of 200 megawatts (MW) of its own frequency-response batteries at its disposal. These assets are able to provide on-demand electricity in the event of a shortfall elsewhere on the network.