Coral is overdelivering and underpriced

- Annual cash profit beats analyst estimates by 10 per cent
- Acquisitions performing well
- PE ratio below seven and 6.7 per cent dividend yield
- Modest balance sheet leverage
Founded in 1989, and listed on the stock market since 1995, Wythenshawe-based Coral Products (CRU:16.5p), a maker and designer of plastic products, has undergone a dramatic transformation in the past couple of years and is yet to be appreciated by investors.
Led by chairman Joe Grimmond, the group has been pursuing a buy-and-build strategy in the UK’s highly fragmented plastic industry. The directors have bought wisely, as highlighted by the latest annual results to 30 April 2023, which incorporates four acquisitions: