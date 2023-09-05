small companies

Coral is overdelivering and underpriced

The plastic products manufacturer has high-yielding shares that are priced on a PE ratio of six
September 5, 2023
  • Annual cash profit beats analyst estimates by 10 per cent
  • Acquisitions performing well
  • PE ratio below seven and 6.7 per cent dividend yield
  • Modest balance sheet leverage

Founded in 1989, and listed on the stock market since 1995, Wythenshawe-based Coral Products (CRU:16.5p), a maker and designer of plastic products, has undergone a dramatic transformation in the past couple of years and is yet to be appreciated by investors.

Led by chairman Joe Grimmond, the group has been pursuing a buy-and-build strategy in the UK’s highly fragmented plastic industry. The directors have bought wisely, as highlighted by the latest annual results to 30 April 2023, which incorporates four acquisitions:

