Coral is overdelivering and underpriced

Annual cash profit beats analyst estimates by 10 per cent

Acquisitions performing well

PE ratio below seven and 6.7 per cent dividend yield

Modest balance sheet leverage

Founded in 1989, and listed on the stock market since 1995, Wythenshawe-based Coral Products (CRU:16.5p), a maker and designer of plastic products, has undergone a dramatic transformation in the past couple of years and is yet to be appreciated by investors.

Led by chairman Joe Grimmond, the group has been pursuing a buy-and-build strategy in the UK’s highly fragmented plastic industry. The directors have bought wisely, as highlighted by the latest annual results to 30 April 2023, which incorporates four acquisitions: