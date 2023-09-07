Exploit this double-discounted small-cap fund

Spot NAV of £110mn (20p)

£59mn portfolio valuation at latest prices

£50mn net cash equates to two-thirds of market capitalisation of £75.5mn

31 per cent share price discount to NAV

Portfolio (ex-cash) valued on less than half underlying value

Logistics Development Group (LDG:13.9p), an investment company managed by asset management firm DBay, has made small additions to its portfolio in the first half of this year but has mainly kept its powder dry. That’s a sensible tactic given the general market backdrop.

The company follows a value investing approach, and invests in listed equities across Europe, as well as in private-equity-style control investments – wherein the buyer, as the name implies, takes a controlling stake. They are made primarily in undervalued companies, with a focus on those that generate or have the potential to generate significant cash flows, where there is a high degree of revenue visibility and a strong and distinctive market position.