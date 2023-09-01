'My kids' savings are in poor funds – what do I do?'

- Our reader has saved diligently for his children's future
- He needs help coming up with new portfolios both for growth and income
- This is complicated by his children being able to access their money at different times
Reader Portfolio
Michael 55
Description
CTFs, Junior Isas, Junior Sipps
Objectives
Overhaul the Child Trust Funds and Junior Isas for his three children
Portfolio type
Investing for growth
It can be a big ask, managing investments for the entire household. There are potential Isas, pensions and workplace pensions for each adult, and for those that can, investment pots for the children as well.