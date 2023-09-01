'My kids' savings are in poor funds – what do I do?'

Our reader has saved diligently for his children's future

He needs help coming up with new portfolios both for growth and income

This is complicated by his children being able to access their money at different times

Reader Portfolio Michael 55 Description CTFs, Junior Isas, Junior Sipps Objectives Overhaul the Child Trust Funds and Junior Isas for his three children Portfolio type Investing for growth

It can be a big ask, managing investments for the entire household. There are potential Isas, pensions and workplace pensions for each adult, and for those that can, investment pots for the children as well.