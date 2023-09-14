small companies

Exploit the overreaction to Portmeirion's issues

Destocking by retailer customers in North America dented first-half profits, but next year is likely to see a marked improvement
Exploit the overreaction to Portmeirion's issues
September 14, 2023
  • First-half revenue down 3 per cent to £44.1mn
  • Adjusted pre-tax profit of £2mn falls to break-even
  • Interim dividend of 3.5p a share
  • Previously downgraded earnings guidance maintained

First-half results from Stoke-on-Trent-based Portmeirion (PMP: 285p), a leading British ceramics manufacturer and retailer, bear the scars of aggressive destocking by retailers in North America ahead of an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending.

International sales of the group’s homeware and fragrance brands – Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Pimpernel and Nambé – accounted for 73 per cent of group revenue of £44.1mn in the six-month trading period, of which North America is the biggest overseas market. The region accounted for £14.4mn of sales, down from £16.7mn in the first half of 2022. Retailer sales data shows that demand remains robust, which supports an improved trading performance once the destocking exercise is complete.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data