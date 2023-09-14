Exploit the overreaction to Portmeirion's issues

First-half revenue down 3 per cent to £44.1mn

Adjusted pre-tax profit of £2mn falls to break-even

Interim dividend of 3.5p a share

Previously downgraded earnings guidance maintained

First-half results from Stoke-on-Trent-based Portmeirion (PMP: 285p), a leading British ceramics manufacturer and retailer, bear the scars of aggressive destocking by retailers in North America ahead of an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending.

International sales of the group’s homeware and fragrance brands – Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Pimpernel and Nambé – accounted for 73 per cent of group revenue of £44.1mn in the six-month trading period, of which North America is the biggest overseas market. The region accounted for £14.4mn of sales, down from £16.7mn in the first half of 2022. Retailer sales data shows that demand remains robust, which supports an improved trading performance once the destocking exercise is complete.