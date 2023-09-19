This cash-generative fintech keeps growing its profit

Core revenue (ex-surveying) up 2 per cent to £27.6mn

SaaS and subscription revenue up 6 per cent to £18.8mn

Net cash almost doubles to £13.3mn

Three smart technology investments post half-year end

Maintained full-year profit guidance

Fintel (FNTL:205p), a provider of fintech and support services, has delivered higher margins and cash profit in the first half. The improvements were buoyed by 6 per cent higher revenue from software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscriptions, which account for two-thirds of core revenue. The improved margin performance propelled group cash profit 3 per cent higher to £9mn despite slightly lower total revenue of £31.7mn, the latter reflecting the impact of a subdued housing market on the group’s mortgage and panel surveying businesses.

However, Fintel’s main focus is as a provider of compliance, business and technology services to financial intermediaries, market-leading software, financial information and product research (Defaqto), and a distribution partner to financial institutions and product providers. The intermediary business, which provides compliance services to independent financial advisers (IFAs), mortgage advisers and wealth managers, delivered 15 per cent higher gross profit of £5.2mn, a third of the group total, driven by the expansion of the regulatory technology offering, and digitalisation and expansion of its core compliance offering. The growth offset a dip in profits from distribution services, which was due to weakness in the housing market.