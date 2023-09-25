Investors are too cautious with this cash-rich company

First-half revenue rises 24 per cent to £23.5mn

Underlying cash profit up a third to £4.4mn

Free cash flow (FCF) of £2.6mn

Net leverage cut from 1.65 to 1.47 times cash profit

Order book 35 per cent higher than the start of the year

Investors continue to show a high degree of caution in their valuation of Aim-traded Venture Life (VLG:30.5p), a developer, manufacturer and distributor of products for the self-care market. It’s unwarranted.

Strip out the £2.3mn maiden revenue contribution from the three HL Healthcare ear, nose and throat brands (Earol, EarolSwim and Sterinase) acquired in December 2022, and Venture’s own brands delivered single-digit underlying revenue growth. The performance was buoyed by 21 per cent higher combined revenue of £5.2mn from two of the three BBI Healthcare brands acquired in 2021: Balance Activ, the leading UK brand for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis; and Lift, a range of glucose gels, shots and chewable tablets. Moreover, sales of the Gelclair brand more than trebled to £1mn. The muco-adhesive oral rinse gel used for painful symptoms of oral mucositis (a side-effect of some cancer therapies) was acquired as part of the complementary acquisition of oncology support product company Helsinn in 2021.