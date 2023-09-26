This below-the-radar SME lender is undervalued

Pre-tax profit rises from £1.1mn to £4.2mn

24 per cent rise in lending book to £170mn

Net loans in arrears improves

There are not many companies that have raised profit guidance three times this year and are rated on a miserly forward price/earnings (PE) ratio of seven and on a 24 per cent discount to tangible net asset value (TNAV), but that’s the case with Time Finance (TIME:28.5p), an alternative provider of finance to the high-street and challenger banks.

The Bath-based group provides three main finance products – Invoice Finance, Asset Finance and Loan Finance – which small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) require for day-to-day working capital requirements and to grow their businesses over the longer term. It lends to more than 10,000 SME customers from its own balance sheet or through brokering-on business that does not meet its lending parameters, mainly due to the size of a transaction, pricing or credit quality.