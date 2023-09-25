Rolls-Royce to be boosted by Chinese and African plane demand

Air travel expected to grow at a faster rate than global economic activity

China and African nations to propel demand as air traffic soars

The global air travel recovery has sent airline and plane manufacturer shares soaring. Passengers have felt it too, with the demand increase and higher oil prices sending fares way up. New research from Boeing (US:BA) indicates that the industry's strength may continue for some time, driven by new demand from China and Africa. This is good news for sector providers such as Rolls-Royce (RR.), in the midst of its own rebound year.

China’s centrality to the growth narrative is certainly borne out in Boeing's recently published Commercial Market Outlook. The US jet manufacturer predicts that China will need 8,560 new commercial aeroplanes and that its domestic airline fleet will more than double to nearly 9,600 jets over the next 20 years. That’s equivalent to “one-fifth of the world's airplane deliveries in the next two decades”.