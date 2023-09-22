funds & inv trusts

Shares I Love: JD Sports

JD Sports sells products with global appeal
September 22, 2023
  • JD Sports Fashion identified the huge growth potential in 'athleisure' early on
  • It has strong relationships with major sports brands
  • Its customers still have money to spend

Georgina Brittain, co-manager of JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (JMF), explains why she invests in retailer JD Sports Fashion (JD.).

"Many UK investors still think of JD Sports – 'The King of Trainers' – as a UK retailer. In fact, it is a global retailer with over £10bn of revenue and forecast pre-tax profits for this year of over £1bn. The US is now its largest market, followed by the UK.

