Shares I Love: JD Sports

JD Sports Fashion identified the huge growth potential in 'athleisure' early on

It has strong relationships with major sports brands

Its customers still have money to spend

Georgina Brittain, co-manager of JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (JMF), explains why she invests in retailer JD Sports Fashion (JD.).

"Many UK investors still think of JD Sports – 'The King of Trainers' – as a UK retailer. In fact, it is a global retailer with over £10bn of revenue and forecast pre-tax profits for this year of over £1bn. The US is now its largest market, followed by the UK.