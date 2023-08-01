Shares I Love: Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers has invested in technology, allowing it to reduce its fees and expand global access

The company often earns operating margins in the 60 per cent range

It has potential for growth

Ben Preston, co-manager of Orbis OEIC Global Equity, explains why he invests in Interactive Brokers (US:IBKR).

"At first, Interactive Brokers might seem like any other broker. It offers online trading in stocks, bonds, futures, options and other securities. It makes money through a mix of commissions and interest income, and its client base includes both individuals and institutions such as financial advisers and hedge funds.