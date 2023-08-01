/
Shares I Love: Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers does nearly everything online, boosting its profitability
August 1, 2023
  • Interactive Brokers has invested in technology, allowing it to reduce its fees and expand global access
  • The company often earns operating margins in the 60 per cent range
  • It has potential for growth

Ben Preston, co-manager of Orbis OEIC Global Equity, explains why he invests in Interactive Brokers (US:IBKR).

"At first, Interactive Brokers might seem like any other broker. It offers online trading in stocks, bonds, futures, options and other securities. It makes money through a mix of commissions and interest income, and its client base includes both individuals and institutions such as financial advisers and hedge funds.

