Shares I Love: Interactive Brokers

- Interactive Brokers has invested in technology, allowing it to reduce its fees and expand global access
- The company often earns operating margins in the 60 per cent range
- It has potential for growth
Ben Preston, co-manager of Orbis OEIC Global Equity, explains why he invests in Interactive Brokers (US:IBKR).
"At first, Interactive Brokers might seem like any other broker. It offers online trading in stocks, bonds, futures, options and other securities. It makes money through a mix of commissions and interest income, and its client base includes both individuals and institutions such as financial advisers and hedge funds.