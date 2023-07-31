Another Bank of England 'double hike' likely, warn economists

UK inflation remains high by international standards A review in to Bank of England forecasting has been announced

Economists remain split on whether Bank of England policymakers will deliver another ‘double’ interest rate hike in their crucial policy meeting on Thursday.

Last month, the monetary policy committee surprised markets with a 0.5 percentage point increase, taking the Bank Rate to 5 per cent. More positive inflation figures since assured some investors the committee could revert back to its preferred 0.25 point increase, but others remain unconvinced.