/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Another Bank of England 'double hike' likely, warn economists

UK interest rates could rise to 5.5 per cent despite falling inflation
Another Bank of England 'double hike' likely, warn economists
July 31, 2023
  • UK inflation remains high by international standards 
  • A review in to Bank of England forecasting has been announced

Economists remain split on whether Bank of England policymakers will deliver another ‘double’ interest rate hike in their crucial policy meeting on Thursday.

Last month, the monetary policy committee surprised markets with a 0.5 percentage point increase, taking the Bank Rate to 5 per cent. More positive inflation figures since assured some investors the committee could revert back to its preferred 0.25 point increase, but others remain unconvinced.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data