/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Surprise good news for UK inflation – but rate hikes still expected

Falls further than expected to 7.9 per cent – but it isn't dropping as quickly as elsewhere
Surprise good news for UK inflation – but rate hikes still expected
July 19, 2023
  • Headline inflation rate drops to 7.9 per cent 
  • Gap between US and UK inflation rates grows historically large

Annual inflation has fallen further than expected to 7.9 per cent in the UK. The figure was better than forecasts of 8.2 per cent, but there is still a historically large gap between US and UK inflation rates.

Core inflation, which strips out more volatile food and energy prices, dipped to 6.9 per cent, down from 7.1 per cent last month. Services inflation, which the Bank of England is monitoring closely as an indicator of ‘persistent inflationary pressure’ fell to 7.2 per cent, from 7.4 per cent last month.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data