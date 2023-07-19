Surprise good news for UK inflation – but rate hikes still expected

Headline inflation rate drops to 7.9 per cent Gap between US and UK inflation rates grows historically large

Annual inflation has fallen further than expected to 7.9 per cent in the UK. The figure was better than forecasts of 8.2 per cent, but there is still a historically large gap between US and UK inflation rates.

Core inflation, which strips out more volatile food and energy prices, dipped to 6.9 per cent, down from 7.1 per cent last month. Services inflation, which the Bank of England is monitoring closely as an indicator of ‘persistent inflationary pressure’ fell to 7.2 per cent, from 7.4 per cent last month.