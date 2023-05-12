Shares I Love: Interpublic

- Interpublic helps its customers understand their return on investment in advertising
- This has helped it to gain market share
- Its shares have doubled over the past three years
Heather Peirce, director of global equities at Black Creek Investment Management, explains why she invests in Interpublic (0JCK).
“Interpublic Group, an advertising company, has been one of our most successful names over the past three years. It is a leader in the digitisation trend – the automation and digitisation of helping customers understand their media and advertising budgets.