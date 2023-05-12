Shares I Love: Interpublic

Interpublic helps its customers understand their return on investment in advertising

This has helped it to gain market share

Its shares have doubled over the past three years

Heather Peirce, director of global equities at Black Creek Investment Management, explains why she invests in Interpublic (0JCK).

“Interpublic Group, an advertising company, has been one of our most successful names over the past three years. It is a leader in the digitisation trend – the automation and digitisation of helping customers understand their media and advertising budgets.