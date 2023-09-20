Shares I love: BE Semiconductor

BE Semiconductor manufactures niche equipment used by companies that produce semiconductors

It has large market shares in the areas in which it operates

Jamie Ross, manager of Henderson EuroTrust (HNE), explains why he invests in BE Semiconductor Industries (NL:BESI).

“When we look for potential investments, we always think about the quality of the company. For us, this means identifying companies that are able to generate a consistently high return on invested capital (ROIC). Often, this results in us investing in companies with high barriers to entry, strong gross and operating margins, and – ideally – exposure to structural growth drivers.