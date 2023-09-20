Shares I love: BE Semiconductor

- BE Semiconductor manufactures niche equipment used by companies that produce semiconductors
- It has large market shares in the areas in which it operates
Jamie Ross, manager of Henderson EuroTrust (HNE), explains why he invests in BE Semiconductor Industries (NL:BESI).
“When we look for potential investments, we always think about the quality of the company. For us, this means identifying companies that are able to generate a consistently high return on invested capital (ROIC). Often, this results in us investing in companies with high barriers to entry, strong gross and operating margins, and – ideally – exposure to structural growth drivers.