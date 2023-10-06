Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

'Can I grow my pension pot to £400,000 in two years?'

Portfolio Clinic: Our reader wants to retire on his 64th birthday and fix up his home. Can his investments take the strain?
'Can I grow my pension pot to £400,000 in two years?'
October 6, 2023
  • Our reader has a target in mind for growth and retirement income
  • He asks whether his pension is in good shape, especially when it comes to risk
  • How stock-heavy should the portfolio be?
Reader Portfolio
Jason 61
Description

Personal and workplace pensions, buy-to-let property, Premium Bonds and defined-benefit pensions

Objectives

Grow pensions and withdraw 4 per cent a year in retirement

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

Inertia can be surprisingly useful for investors, given it enables them to keep putting money to work with little thought to short-term market movements. But those hitting a life event ultimately need to take control and figure out a plan.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data