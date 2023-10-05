Tap into the growing US healthcare market with this Scottish minnow

For most companies, geographic diversification is a virtue. An excessive dependence on one country or region generally leaves a business vulnerable to a number of external shocks.

IC TIP: Buy at 1490p Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Renewed customer interest

Strong retention rates

Cloud integration complete Bear points Uncertain pace of hospital recovery

Professional services stagnating

Edinburgh-based software group Craneware (CRW), which sells its wares exclusively to the US healthcare sector, is a rare exception. The company counts some 40 per cent of the country’s registered hospitals as its customers, and its revenue is wholly derived from the sale of its products and services to these institutions.