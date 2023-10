Trust discounts are a chance to buy in cheaply

But they are also an obstacle to growth

Last week, we looked at an investment trust whose management, low fees and record of unbroken dividend hikes have won it an enviable accolade: a share price in line with its net asset value (NAV).

As this week’s excellent cover feature by my colleague Val Cipriani makes clear, such resilience is the exception in a sector whose average discount to NAV now sits at 14 per cent.