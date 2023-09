The era of cheap borrowing is gone

Is that a worry for this trust?

Currently, buyers of the FTSE All-Share can expect to lock in a 4 per cent dividend yield. As bond fans like to point out, that puts UK company payouts below long-term gilts, the BoE’s base rate and many savings accounts. Why, then, would anyone take the former trade?

To Job Curtis, along with buy-and-hold shareholders everywhere, the kicker remains the same: equities’ unlimited potential for capital appreciation.