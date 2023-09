Forecasts suggest that inflation will return to the 2 per cent target by 2025. But the path down might not be smooth

How can investors navigate disinflation?

After scrabbling to protect portfolios against double-digit inflation, investors now face a period of ‘disinflation’: price growth slowing to a more normal rate. The latest Bank of England (BoE) forecasts now suggest that inflation will fall steadily over 2024, returning to the 2 per cent target by early 2025.