How to invest in a recession

The squeeze from high interest rates means that recession is back on the cards… But this time might be different

The UK economy has been bracing for a recession for months – and one could yet be around the corner.

In August last year, the Bank of England issued pessimistic forecasts suggesting that the UK economy was poised to enter one of the longest recessions on record. It never materialised: thanks to a combination of resilient consumption and falling energy prices, the UK economy eked out positive growth in the months that followed. In the first quarter of 2023, for example, the economy expanded by 0.1 per cent.