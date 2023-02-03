The signs that tell you a recession is coming

Recessions are only ‘official’ long after they have hit

Is there a more timely way of measuring economic turning points?

An economy is in recession when it has seen at least two consecutive quarters of economic contraction – or negative growth – in gross domestic product (GDP). The problem is that waiting for this quarterly data takes many months, meaning that the start and end points of recessions are usually only identified long after the fact.

This is a problem for investors because identifying the beginning and end of a recession matters. According to CIBC Asset Management, markets tend to trough long before economies do, but there hasn’t been a case in the past 50 years where markets bottom out before the recession starts. Knowing whether a recession is under way would give us an indication of whether the conditions for a market bottom really have been met. But that is easier said than done.