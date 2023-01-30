/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Any recession is bad for markets – no matter what you call it

Economists rush to label recessions as 'V-shaped' or 'soft landings' but only one thing affects investors
Any recession is bad for markets – no matter what you call it
January 30, 2023
  • Economists have a multitude of ways to describe recessions...
  • But are any of them really helpful?

Trying to describe the severity of an economic slowdown is a tricky business – even for policymakers. Last week, Bank of England governor  Andrew Bailey argued that the UK economy was facing a “long but shallow” recession, while Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell thinks the US could still enjoy a “soft landing”. When it comes to describing the shape of recessions, we have a smorgasbord of options. But are any of these terms really helpful? 

At the less creative end of the spectrum, economists like to talk about the ‘depth’ of recessions. This is calculated by measuring the drop in gross domestic product (GDP) from the ‘peak’ of activity before the recession starts to the ‘trough’ it reaches before recovery begins. The 1990s recession was relatively shallow, seeing a peak-to-trough decline in GDP of just 2.9 per cent. The pandemic-induced contraction in 2020 was far deeper, triggering a peak-to-trough drop of over 20 per cent. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data