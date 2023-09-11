economics

What to expect from this month’s crucial central bank meetings

Fed and ECB expected to pause as BoE stands poised to deliver a final hike
What to expect from this month’s crucial central bank meetings
September 11, 2023
  • Inflation is moving in the right direction
  • Have rate-setters already done enough?

With inflation on a convincingly downward path, have central bankers finally done enough? If comments from rate-setters over the summer are anything to go by, September’s policy meetings should mark the beginning of the end of this extraordinary period of interest rate hikes.

But as we reach the end of the hiking cycle, it could be hard to see the wood from the trees. If rates stay constant, the question is whether that represents a pause or the true end of interest rate hikes. We could also see a brief period of policy divergence, with the Bank of England (BoE) – and perhaps the European Central Bank (ECB) – expected to press ahead this month, as the Fed stands pat. We look at what to expect from the major central bank meetings coming up this month. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data