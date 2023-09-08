'I'd rather lose out than lose money – how do I invest for a £60,000 income?'

With ambitions of travel, this investor wants to drop his number of working days before retiring fully

He has a few years to wait until the state pension kicks in, meaning his assets need to generate some income

With his low appetite for risk in mind, is this achievable?

Reader Portfolio Steve 61 Description £750,000 property and £1.1mn across Sipps, Isas, bank accounts and other assets Objectives Fund retirement in the years before the state pension kicks in Portfolio type Investing for income

Going into retirement is a good opportunity to do all the things you never had time for before – be it seeing the world or fully embracing a hobby. But such laudable ambitions can be expensive.