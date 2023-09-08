reader portfolios

'I'd rather lose out than lose money – how do I invest for a £60,000 income?'

Portfolio Clinic: A reader needs his assets to generate a £60,000 income as retirement nears
'I'd rather lose out than lose money – how do I invest for a £60,000 income?'
September 8, 2023
  • With ambitions of travel, this investor wants to drop his number of working days before retiring fully
  • He has a few years to wait until the state pension kicks in, meaning his assets need to generate some income
  • With his low appetite for risk in mind, is this achievable?
Reader Portfolio
Steve 61
Description

£750,000 property and £1.1mn across Sipps, Isas, bank accounts and other assets

Objectives

Fund retirement in the years before the state pension kicks in

Portfolio type
Investing for income

Going into retirement is a good opportunity to do all the things you never had time for before – be it seeing the world or fully embracing a hobby. But such laudable ambitions can be expensive.

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data