Raac scandal: The UK’s largest Reits and infrastructure trusts check their buildings

Many companies declined to comment

Warnings that the issue could be widespread

Retail Reit NewRiver (NRR) only company to confirm it had found Raac in its portfolio

The UK’s largest real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure trusts are checking their multi-billion-pound portfolios for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) as concerns about the material mount. More than 150 schools were told by the government to either close completely or block off some areas before students came back from the summer break, and Raac is also found in hospitals, Ministry of Defence buildings, and other public institutions.

Investors’ Chronicle asked the UK’s largest Reits and infrastructure trusts – a total of 51 companies – if they had Raac in their portfolio after experts warned the use of the potentially dangerous material was much more widespread than just schools.