Raac scandal: The UK’s largest Reits and infrastructure trusts check their buildings

The IC surveys the UK's largest listed companies about the material that has caused buildings across the country to close
September 8, 2023
By Mitchell Labiak and Leonora Walters
  • Many companies declined to comment
  • Warnings that the issue could be widespread
  • Retail Reit NewRiver (NRR) only company to confirm it had found Raac in its portfolio

The UK’s largest real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure trusts are checking their multi-billion-pound portfolios for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) as concerns about the material mount. More than 150 schools were told by the government to either close completely or block off some areas before students came back from the summer break, and Raac is also found in hospitals, Ministry of Defence buildings, and other public institutions. 

Investors’ Chronicle asked the UK’s largest Reits and infrastructure trusts – a total of 51 companies – if they had Raac in their portfolio after experts warned the use of the potentially dangerous material was much more widespread than just schools.

