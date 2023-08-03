Bank of England slows pace of interest rate hikes

Shift to smaller rate hikes could signal the end of the tightening cycle

Economists were split on whether BoE would deliver another ‘double hike’

The Bank of England delivered a 0.25 percentage point hike this afternoon to take the base rate to 5.25 per cent, the highest level since 2008, despite signs that UK inflation is on a decisively downward path.

Positive inflation figures last month saw traders revise interest rate expectations downwards, and market pricing implied a smaller hike from the Bank this week compared to June's 0.5 point hike. Six members voted for 0.25 per cent, two for the more significant rise of 0.5 per cent, and one for no rise whatsoever.