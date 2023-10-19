Join our community of smart investors
Lock in an 8% yield with this industrial Reit

Shares offer a solid dividend yield and there is potential for capital growth, too
October 19, 2023
  • NAV quarterly total return of 0.9 per cent
  • NAV of £168mn (106p)
  • Maintained 2p-a-share quarterly dividend
  • Capital recycling into high-yielding reversionary assets
  • Post-period-end retail property sale at 22 per cent premium

AEW UK Reit (AEWU:97p) is making solid progress recycling the £21mn proceeds from the disposal of three industrial properties and has made another disposal at a significant premium to book value, too.

In the summer, AEW paid £10m for a well-located 0.8-acre site within York City Wall, encompassing a 297-space carpark let to National Car Parks (NCP) and 100,000 square feet of retail and office space leased to five tenants. The car park generates three-quarters of the income from the asset with the lease benefiting from a 2027 rent review. It will see rent increasing in line with the uncapped retail price index, resulting in a forecast reversionary yield of more than 10 per cent.

