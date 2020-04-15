Take this Covid-19 cue to revisit your strategy

Watching the value of your investments plunge over just a few short weeks can be extremely unnerving. Following the longest bull run in history it may be particularly alarming for those who have never invested through a downturn before. While brave investors are spotting value opportunities in the market maelstrom and increasing their equity exposure, financial advisers suggest now is a good time to revisit the fundamentals of your financial plan and make sure you are comfortable with the amount of investment risk in your portfolio.

