MenuSearch

Join us now

Managing Your Money 

Mind the high charges of trading foreign shares

Mind the high charges of trading foreign shares

By Mary McDougall

The performance of US stocks and broader global equity markets in recent years has resulted in increasing numbers of UK investors looking to invest directly in overseas markets. Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK’s largest private investor platform, has reported a 40 per cent increase in the number of people buying overseas shares during the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year. And 21 per cent of all shares bought on Hargreaves Lansdown during this period were listed on foreign exchanges, compared to 15 per cent for the whole of 2019 and only 4 per cent in 2007. interactive investor, meanwhile, reports that its customers' international trades have doubled every month, compared to the same month last year, since February. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Managing Your Money

  1. Create your own pensions dashboard

  2. How to review your investment portfolio

  3. How to get the best possible pension

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    8 big reliable stocks for unreliable markets

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buys

  3. The Big Theme 

    Inflation-proof portfolio picks

  4. Taking Stock 

    Is Telefónica the big Huawei beneficiary?

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks firm, earnings unmask weakness, Asos, Dunelm & more

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

Create your own pensions dashboard

Keep track of your pensions so that you don't lose any potential retirement income

Create your own pensions dashboard

Managing Your Money 

How to review your investment portfolio

How to review your investment portfolio

Managing Your Money 

How to get the best possible pension

How to get the best possible pension

Managing Your Money 

How many portfolio holdings should you have?

How many portfolio holdings should you have?

Managing Your Money 

Think carefully before raiding your pension pot early

Think carefully before raiding your pension pot early

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now