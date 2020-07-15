Mind the high charges of trading foreign shares

The performance of US stocks and broader global equity markets in recent years has resulted in increasing numbers of UK investors looking to invest directly in overseas markets. Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK’s largest private investor platform, has reported a 40 per cent increase in the number of people buying overseas shares during the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year. And 21 per cent of all shares bought on Hargreaves Lansdown during this period were listed on foreign exchanges, compared to 15 per cent for the whole of 2019 and only 4 per cent in 2007. interactive investor, meanwhile, reports that its customers' international trades have doubled every month, compared to the same month last year, since February.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe