Where active management works

- Active funds do outperform markets in some cases, but the success rate varies between specialisms and regions
- We look at which fund sectors have fared better, as well as the laggards
- Why some markets might be tougher for active than others – and what fund pickers should focus on
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Asset Allocation
On resilience
The economy, and our portfolios, are resilient to many shocks – but not to all of them
Chris Dillow