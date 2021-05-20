Four alternatives to equity release

Equity release could be a good way to raise money as the pandemic has hit dividend payments and interest rates are low

But there are alternative ways to release money that may be more efficient

These include drawing money flexibly from your pensions

The number of companies specialising in equity release and promoting its benefits for cash-poor, property-rich pensioners in TV adverts has rocketed over recent years. If you’re a homeowner aged 55 or older, you can use equity release to access money tied up in the value of your property without having to sell it.

Equity release adverts may focus on this cash funding the holiday of a lifetime or home improvements, or helping children onto the property ladder, but the money could also be used simply to boost your income.