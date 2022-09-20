How to help children get on the property ladder

For anyone trying to climb onto the first rung of the housing ladder, rising interest rates are a mixed blessing. Higher mortgage costs might eventually make house prices more affordable, but at the same time the higher cost of servicing a mortgage could mean that the amount they are allowed to borrow reduces too. It looks likely that getting on the housing ladder will continue to remain a challenge for first-time buyers. The average property price for those securing their first home in the UK is now £231,000, according to the Office for National Statistics – an increase of roughly 70 per cent from the turn of the century, adjusting for inflation. In London it’s even harder, with the average price at £459,000 – in real terms, more than double prices of 2000.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that the average age of people buying their first property is going up (32 in 2021, according to Halifax) and the role of ‘bank of mum and dad’ becoming more important. According to research by family mortgage broker Tembo, 50 per cent of first-time buyers now report not being able to afford a home without some help from family members.

If you're looking to help children or grandchildren buy a property, you have several options, from gifting, or loaning, money for a deposit to signing as a guarantor for mortgage payments or even taking out a mortgage together. And several of the big lenders have mortgages specifically designed for parents to help children onto the ladder. There are also government schemes to look at, although various conditions have to be met for them to apply.