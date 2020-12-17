Lessons of a pandemic year

“Stock prices have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.” So wrote Irving Fisher, one of the most eminent economists of his time, just nine days before the Wall Street crash of 1929.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, tips and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Opinion
Codemasters' bosses hit pay dirt
Could mad pay games explain Codemasters' directors eagerness to sell up?
Paul Jackson