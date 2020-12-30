/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Economics 

Money's warning

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Money's warning

There’s a widespread consensus that equities will rise next year. At least one fact, however, challenges this.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economics

  1. Gilts' message

  2. Next week's economics: 4 - 8 Jan

  3. The coming recession

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    The outlook for assets in 2021

  2. Managing Your Money 

    How to drip-feed money into distressed markets

  3. Investment Ideas 

    Ørsted has the wind at its back

  4. Investment Ideas 

    Whitbread well placed for post-pandemic life

  5. Investment Ideas 

    Visa: a price worth paying

More on Economics

Economics 

Gilts' message

The upward-sloping yield curve is telling that that equities will do well and gold do badly over the next three years

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Next week's economics: 4 - 8 Jan

Next week should bring evidence of economic recovery – although perhaps less so in the UK than elsewhere

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

The coming recession

The UK is heading for recession – a fact that tells us a lot about how we can and should handle economic downturns

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

2020: The economy, upended

2020: The economy, upended

Economics 

Forthcoming economics: 21 Dec - 1 Jan

The world economy is recovering and housing markets are strong in both the UK and US, forthcoming figures should show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from News

Funds & Inv Trusts 

2020's investment trust winners: time to take profits?

Huge investment trust gains might be worth banking

2020's investment trust winners: time to take profits?

OPINION 

Misplaced trust - assessing the case for compensating Woodford investors

How strong is the case for compensating Woodford investors, asks Paul Jackson?

Paul Jackson

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Watch for hidden US exposure

Watch for hidden US exposure

Economics 

Gilts' message

The upward-sloping yield curve is telling that that equities will do well and gold do badly over the next three years

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Funds & Inv Trusts 

The Scottish Investment Trust’s Alasdair McKinnon: ‘Value investing will never die’

The Scottish Investment Trust’s Alasdair McKinnon: ‘Value investing will never die’

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now