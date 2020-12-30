Money's warning

There’s a widespread consensus that equities will rise next year. At least one fact, however, challenges this.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Economics
Gilts' message
The upward-sloping yield curve is telling that that equities will do well and gold do badly over the next three years
Chris Dillow