/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
CMA to investigate Nvidia’s takeover of Arm

COMPANIES 

CMA to investigate Nvidia’s takeover of Arm

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Companies

  1. Week Ahead: 11 - 15 January

  2. TP ICAP prices rights issue

  3. News Review 7 Jan: Entain makes £250m acquisition

Most read today

  1. Small Companies 

    Four small caps with upgrade potential

  2. OPINION 

    Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring

  3. Alpha small company research 

    Exploit this biotech investor's huge margin of safety

    Alpha

  4. Investment Ideas 

    Playing future trends with niche ETFs

  5. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Top 50 ETFs

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 11 - 15 January

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week

Week Ahead: 11 - 15 January

COMPANIES 

TP ICAP prices rights issue

TP ICAP prices rights issue

COMPANIES 

News Review 7 Jan: Entain makes £250m acquisition

News Review 7 Jan: Entain makes £250m acquisition

COMPANIES 

S4 Capital’s post-Brexit shopping spree

S4 Capital’s post-Brexit shopping spree

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Stocks rise despite DC turmoil, Sainsbury's bumper Christmas

Market Outlook: Stocks rise despite DC turmoil, Sainsbury's bumper Christmas

More from News

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Style wars

Some of the UK's best investors have striking differences, but share a common goal

Style wars

Other Assets 

Leaseholders set to save thousands under government reforms

Leaseholders set to save thousands under government reforms

Economics 

Next week's economics: Jan 11 - 15

Next week will bring signs of a recession in the UK, but better news from the rest of the world.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Economic theory versus history

Economic theory tells us that some market trends of recent years will stop, but that others will continue.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

OPINION 

Hard times

Investing in UK equities increasingly looks like a losers’ game

Bearbull

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now