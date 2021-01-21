/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Economics 

Gold and inflation

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Gold and inflation

Inflation is likely to rise this year. Economic forecasters expect CPI inflation to rise from 0.3 per cent in November to 1.9 per cent by year end. Which poses the question: should we hold gold as a hedge against this rise and the risk of a bigger increase? The answer is: not necessarily.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Economics

  1. Growth and prices

  2. Next week's economics: Jan 18 - 22

  3. A change of habits

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Week Ahead: 3-7 October

  2. Investment Ideas 

    Bet on Parkmead's Cross

  3. COMPANIES 

    Unilever's net profit slumps

  4. COMPANIES 

    Game on

  5. COMPANIES 

    DCC's resilient growth

More on Economics

Economics 

Growth and prices

An economic recovery this year would be good for equities – but only if investors are systematically irrational.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Next week's economics: Jan 18 - 22

Next week's numbers will show that the lockdown is hurting the UK economy – but lead indicators overseas might offer better news.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

A change of habits

Consumer spending should rise strongly later this year. But it'll take a long time to return to its pre-pandemic level, and it might never return to pre-pandemic patterns.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Shares better over the short-term?

Recent history suggests that shares are not a great long-term investment - but theory tells us they are.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Next week's economics: Jan 11 - 15

Next week will bring signs of a recession in the UK, but better news from the rest of the world.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from News

COMPANIES 

IG Group places big US bet

The trading platform has announced the purchase of Chicago-based tastytrade, for $1bn

IG Group places big US bet

COMPANIES 

Companies to look out for during London's blockbuster IPO season

Companies to look out for during London's blockbuster IPO season

COMPANIES 

News Review 21 Jan: AJ Bell's net inflows soar

News Review 21 Jan: AJ Bell's net inflows soar

COMPANIES 

Quartix CEO sells to make room for more investors

Quartix CEO sells to make room for more investors

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Stocks rally as Biden becomes president, ECB meeting ahead

Market Outlook: Stocks rally as Biden becomes president, ECB meeting ahead

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now