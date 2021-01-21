Gold and inflation

Inflation is likely to rise this year. Economic forecasters expect CPI inflation to rise from 0.3 per cent in November to 1.9 per cent by year end. Which poses the question: should we hold gold as a hedge against this rise and the risk of a bigger increase? The answer is: not necessarily.

Join our community of smart investors Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access: Comprehensive companies coverage

Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios

Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.

Help managing your portfolio Explore subscription options