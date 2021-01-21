Persistent unemployment

Unemployment is rising. Figures next Tuesday could show that the official jobless rate has risen to 5 per cent, its highest for almost five years. And with redundancies near a record high, all economists expect the rate to climb further. Worse still, this problem could stay with us for years.

