/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Economics 

The final frontier for funds

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
The final frontier for funds

Many of you are thinking about investing in frontier markets’ funds, which invest in economies that tend to be less developed and less integrated into the world economy than emerging markets. There might be a case for doing this – but it is not what you think.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Economics

  1. Next week's economics: 8 - 12 Feb

  2. A hidden risk

  3. The vanished deficit

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    Passives, pensions and populists: stock market warnings from Carson Block

  2. Managing Your Money 

    The real costs of commission-free trading

  3. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Private equity: bargain investment trusts surge ahead

  4. COMPANIES 

    Amazon, Alphabet and Alibaba: picking a winner

  5. Managing Your Money 

    Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

More on Economics

Economics 

Next week's economics: 8 - 12 Feb

Next week's numbers will show a recovery in the UK economy, but also signs that the global economy is still weak

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

A hidden risk

Cryptocurrencies – and many equities – are prone to ergodicity risk. But this might not carry a risk premium

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

The vanished deficit

The UK is borrowing less from overseas. This is a good thing.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

A Brexit dilemma

Common sense says Brexit will make us worse off. Economic history shows that national policies don't much affect long-term growth. How can we reconcile these?

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Shoppers' bullish message

Equity valuations predict low returns on equities. There is, however, a more bullish predictor of returns – although you might not like it.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from News

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Look to strength in uncertainty via Finsbury Growth & Income

Finsbury Growth & Income invests in large, financially strong companies

Look to strength in uncertainty via Finsbury Growth & Income
BUY

COMPANIES 

Unilever cites ‘resilience and agility’ as it brings back sales targets

Unilever cites ‘resilience and agility’ as it brings back sales targets

OPINION 

Into Africa

Time to brush down the investment case for Africa

Bearbull

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 8 - 12 February

Week Ahead: 8 - 12 February

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Opportunistic investing through the energy transition

Opportunistic investing through the energy transition

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now